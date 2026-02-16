Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

International tourism in Torremolinos saw a notable increase in 2025. SUR

Torremolinos saw rising visitor spending and strong tourism growth in 2025

The UK market was once again crucial to the Costa del Sol town’s success, with a 13 per cent increase compared to 2024 – generating more than 1.3 million overnight stays

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 16 February 2026, 11:45

Recently released data shows that Torremolinos ended 2025 with an eight per cent increase in average spending per hotel guest, pushing total tourism revenue to 492 million euros.

The town hall said that these figures underline the vital role of tourism as a key driver of the local economy.

According to data from the Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography (IECA), the tourism sector contributed over 36 million euros more to the local economy compared to 2024, based on an average daily spend per visitor of 91.50 euros.

The municipality welcomed 1,097,475 travellers in 2025, accounting for 5,428,464 overnight stays in local hotels. The average length of stay also rose to 4.9 days, according to the IECA, consolidating Torremolinos’ position as one of the provincial and regional leaders in overnight stays.

International tourism also saw a notable increase in 2025. The town received 782,320 foreign visitors, a rise of 6.2 per cent compared to 2024. Overnight stays by international tourists reached 4,391,397, up 5.6 per cent from the previous year.

UK market remains a driving force

The UK market was once again crucial to Torremolinos’ success, growing 13 per cent in 2025 to 229,018 visitors, generating 1,309,418 overnight stays. While the UK is the second-largest source of visitors after the domestic market, it ranks first in overnight stays, accounting for 24.1 per cent of the total.

Other international markets also performed strongly. Germany grew 13.7 per cent to 59,902 visitors, while Ireland recorded a 35.3 per cent increase to 67,568 travellers.

