Frustration as Malaga CF suffer just their second league defeat of the Funes era

In a match overshadowed by refereeing controversy and defensive errors, Malaga CF suffered a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad B, as the visitors slipped to just their second league loss under Juan Francisco Funes.

Around 2,000 spectators were present in San Sebastián on Monday night, including a small contingent of travelling support, as Funes reshuffled his line-up. He made three changes, leaving out Izan Merino and top scorer Chupete from the start, while Aarón Ochoa retained his place and operated as a second striker.

Despite the heavy rain, Malaga began with authority. David Larrubia fashioned the first chance of the evening, but his right-footed effort was saved by Aitor Fraga during the early exchanges.

Though the away side dominated possession, La Real's reserve side briefly thought they had taken the lead when they found the net, only for the effort to be ruled out for a clear offside, practically from the goal line.

Malaga then struck first in the 15th minute when Joaquín delivered a precise cross from the left flank and Larrubia darted in front of his man and rose to meet it with a powerful header.

Their lead, however, lasted less than ten minutes. In the 24th minute, following a corner that almost went straight in, Alfonso Herrero parried an initial shot from the edge of the box, but the rebound fell kindly for Gorka Carrera, who reacted quickest to convert despite the goalkeeper getting his foot to the ball.

The remainder of the first half became a more tactical affair, with neither side creating clear-cut openings before the interval.

More talking points

Early in the second half, the first major controversy arrived. Joaquín went down inside the penalty area under challenge, but referee Fuentes Molina waved play on. Television replays indicated contact, yet VAR didn't overturn the decision.

Malaga needed several minutes to recover their composure, and in the 68th minute, Real Sociedad B completed the turnaround as Job Ochieng headed home from a corner to make it 2-1. The visitors protested that Alfonso Herrero had been prevented from coming for the ball in the build-up, but the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Frustration deepened as referee Andrés Fuentes Molina had earlier declined to dismiss Mikel Rodríguez, though Gorka Gorosabel was later shown a second yellow card for preventing the keeper from launching a quick counter-attack, reducing the hosts to ten men for the final 20 minutes.

Final push

With a numerical advantage, Malaga pushed forward relentlessly. Both Chupete, introduced from the bench, and Larrubia went close to equalising.

They then appealed for another penalty, this time for a challenge on Julen Lobete, but their claims were again rejected.

Despite sustained pressure until the final whistle, Malaga couldn't find a way through.

The defeat marks their second league loss of the Funes era and leaves them still in the play-off positions, albeit level on points with Cordoba, who have a game in hand.

Away from home, the difficulties continue to grow for a side whose overall prospects remain intact but whose margin for error is narrowing.