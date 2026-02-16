Primera RFEF: Antequera CF close in on play-off spots with big away win

Nacho Carmona Monday, 16 February 2026, 16:42 Share

It was another testing weekend for Malaga province’s Primera RFEF sides, with only one of the three claiming points.

Antequera CF boosted their promotion push with an impressive away victory, while Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos both slipped to narrow defeats on the road to compound their relegation struggles.

Hércules 0–1 Antequera

Antequera continued their fine run of form with a third straight win on Sunday, edging past Hércules at the Rico Pérez to strengthen their play-off credentials.

Destiny Ilhaude struck in the 82nd minute to settle a tight contest, handing Abraham Paz’s side a valuable three points.

They now sit seventh and, with a game in hand, are just two points off the promotion places with 14 matches remaining.

As the campaign enters its decisive phase, they are emerging as serious contenders for a top-six finish.

Cartagena 2–1 Marbella

In a game played at the same time, Marbella’s situation became increasingly bleak after another defeat left them rooted to the foot of the table.

They fell behind in Cartagena but responded through Víctor Sánchez, only for Chuki to restore the hosts’ lead after the break.

They are now 13 points adrift of safety and showing little sign of a turnaround.

Even recent additions have failed to spark a revival, and the pressure continues to mount ahead of next week’s return to the Banús Football Center.

Algeciras 1–0 Juventud de Torremolinos

On Saturday, Juventud de Torremolinos were edged out by promotion-chasing Algeciras at the Nuevo Mirador, where a stoppage-time goal in the first half from Adot Barandiaran proved decisive.

They saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end and remain 16th, occupying the first relegation spot.

With the battle at the bottom intensifying, they face another stern test next weekend as they look to climb out of the drop zone.