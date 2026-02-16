Guardia Civil appeal for information on 79-year-old British man missing in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 16 February 2026, 18:18 Share

The Guardia Civil has launched an appeal for any information about Lain Stanley, a 79-year-old British man missing in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. He was last seen on Wednesday 11 February near the town's Perla Marina hotel. According to sources he had left his mobile phone and passport at home.

Sources close to the investigation told SUR that the man left his home, located on Avenida Antonio Ferrandis “Chanquete”, and did not return. His wife reported him missing the following day.

At the time of his disappearance, Lain was wearing black jeans, a shirt and a blue jacket. Stanley is heavyset, has grey hair and a moustache, as can be seen in the photograph accompanying this news item. The same sources have specified that Lain Stanley does not suffer from any known illness that would prevent or limit his movements.

His image is being circulated by groups of foreign residents in the Axarquía area who have shared the information on social media and in community groups.

Since the case came to light, the Guardia Civil has followed several leads, although so far without success. These include a taxi driver who claimed to have taken him to Torrox at 1.30pm on Friday. However, after checking the place where the missing man allegedly went to, the officers found no evidence to confirm this version of events.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from various locations in Nerja and gathering new reports to reconstruct the man's last movements.

Any relevant information about Lain can be reported by calling 062 or in person at the nearest police station.