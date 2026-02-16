Malaga weather: winter heatwave to bring 24 C temperatures on Tuesday as rain clears

Almudena Nogués Monday, 16 February 2026, 15:44 Share

After weeks of persistent rainfall, many Malaga residents and visitors have been waiting for the increase in temperatures and the clear skies that the province will see this week.

On Monday, state meteorological agency Aemet maintains yellow warnings for coastal phenomena and strong winds of up to 70km/h. If the forecast doesn't change, these colder winds will disappear, at least for the short-term.

From Tuesday onwards, the sun will shine and temperatures will rise, especially in Malaga city. According to Aemet, temperatures will range between 22C and 24C.

What causes this upturn in temperatures is the anticyclone that comes from the Azores, with warm and dry 'terral' wind.

"Temperatures will also be above average in other areas of the province," weather expert José Luis Escudero writes in his blog 'Tormentas y rayos'. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will not fall below 13C.

For 17 February, Aemet forecasts "light clouds with intervals of high clouds on the Mediterranean coast and locally significant temperature rises in the south-east" for Andalucía.

The heat will take over, although the wind will continue playing a leading role in certain areas. Aemet forecasts "strong intervals and very strong gusts on the Mediterranean coast and in the interior of the eastern third". In Malaga city, gusts will reach 20km/h until midday on Tuesday.