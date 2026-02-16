Nerja town hall rejects plans for golf course and housing on Larios land

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 16 February 2026, 11:53 Share

Councillors in Nerja have unanimously rejected the request to authorise a golf course on the Vega de Maro land.

The vote took place during a council meeting on Friday 13 February, during which they also rejected the initial approval to modify the general urban plan (PGOU) to allow landowners Sociedad Azucarera Larios Inmobiliaria SL. to build homes and hotels on the site.

Councillor for urban planning and infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, explained that both agreements were adopted following the report issued by the Andalusian regional government's legal department.

The report concluded that the project on the eastern Costa del Sol must be processed in accordance with the current Law for the Promotion of Sustainability in the Territory of Andalusia (LISTA) and not under the now repealed Law on Urban Planning in Andalusia (LOUA), as the landowner had intended.

Tomé explained that reports written by the town hall's technical services had already highlighted the probability of the Junta de Andalucía rejecting the plans due to the change of law since it was first proposed, making it clear that the process must now be in accordance with the LISTA.

The councillor also stressed that the town hall must act in accordance with municipal technical and legal reports, as well as those issued by the other authorities involved, to guarantee the legal and correct use of the land under the current regulatory framework.