Pavel Sivakov to defend title as Vuelta a Andalucía 2026 lineup is confirmed

Reigning champion Pavel Sivakov will defend his crown at the Vuelta a Andalucía from 18 to 22 February, as Malaga again hosts key stages of the regional race.

Sivakov, riding for UAE Team Emirates, will share team leadership with Tim Wellens, while Britain's Tom Pidcock of Pinarello Q36.5 returns after finishing on the podium last year. Red Bull-BORA will line up with Maxim van Gils, winner of the 2024 edition.

Six World Tour teams are set to compete, alongside ten ProTour sides and one Continental outfit. The opening stage will take place entirely in Malaga province, starting in Benahavís and finishing in Pizarra, with stage two departing from Torrox.

According to organisers, the race remains a key early-season test ahead of the spring Grand Tours.