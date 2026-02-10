Torre del Mar drugs bust: man arrested after police spot car driving erratically

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 16:00 Share

Vélez-Málaga Local Police have arrested one person and seized approximately 100 grams of hashish during a preventive night-time surveillance operation in Torre del Mar. The arrest took place in the early hours of Sunday, 8 February, according to a statement released by the town hall on Monday.

The operation began at approximately 1:20 am when a police patrol, performing public safety duties, spotted a vehicle being driven erratically along Avenida de Andalucía, one of the main thoroughfares in the eastern Costa del Sol town.

During the stop, officers noticed a passenger in the back seat making a suspicious movement to hide an object.

This prompted a search of the vehicle's interior, where police discovered a brown substance wrapped in plastic. Weighing roughly 100 grams, the substance was identified as hashish following initial tests.

Vélez-Málaga town hall stated that the operation is part of regular surveillance and control measures carried out by the Local Police across the municipality. These patrols are designed to prevent criminal behaviour and reinforce safety on public roads, particularly during the night.

Municipal sources noted that these operations are intensified at weekends in areas with high footfall, such as Torre del Mar, as part of a preventive strategy targeting drug trafficking and other public safety offences.