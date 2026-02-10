Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the package seized in Torre del Mar SUR
112

Torre del Mar drugs bust: man arrested after police spot car driving erratically

Officers seize 100g of hashish during night-time patrol on Avenida de Andalucía after passenger seen attempting to hide suspicious package

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 16:00

Vélez-Málaga Local Police have arrested one person and seized approximately 100 grams of hashish during a preventive night-time surveillance operation in Torre del Mar. The arrest took place in the early hours of Sunday, 8 February, according to a statement released by the town hall on Monday.

The operation began at approximately 1:20 am when a police patrol, performing public safety duties, spotted a vehicle being driven erratically along Avenida de Andalucía, one of the main thoroughfares in the eastern Costa del Sol town.

During the stop, officers noticed a passenger in the back seat making a suspicious movement to hide an object.

This prompted a search of the vehicle's interior, where police discovered a brown substance wrapped in plastic. Weighing roughly 100 grams, the substance was identified as hashish following initial tests.

Vélez-Málaga town hall stated that the operation is part of regular surveillance and control measures carried out by the Local Police across the municipality. These patrols are designed to prevent criminal behaviour and reinforce safety on public roads, particularly during the night.

Municipal sources noted that these operations are intensified at weekends in areas with high footfall, such as Torre del Mar, as part of a preventive strategy targeting drug trafficking and other public safety offences.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts
  2. 2 Costa del Sol businessman praised for his continued support of 'butterfly skin' children
  3. 3 David Larrubia steals the show to seal comeback win for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Mijas police arrest five and issue 74 drug reports in massive security sweep
  5. 5 Spain reclaim European futsal title after a decade-long wait
  6. 6 Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption
  7. 7 Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel Álamos site
  8. 8 Mijas launches forest fire prevention workshop to protect homes and woodlands
  9. 9 Gibraltar National Mint attends World Money Fair Berlin 2026
  10. 10 How to have a ball at Venice Carnival without spending a fortune

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torre del Mar drugs bust: man arrested after police spot car driving erratically

Torre del Mar drugs bust: man arrested after police spot car driving erratically