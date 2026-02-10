Valentine’s Day event in Mijas: memory tree and market to support dementia patients La Cala de Mijas Lions will host a day of live music, artisan stalls, and tributes at La Butibamba park on 15 February

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 14:01

La Cala de Mijas Lions is hosting its second ‘forget me not’ event to mark St Valentine’s Day, which will take place in the Butibamba park (La Cala de Mijas) on Sunday 15 February.

Organised by the association’s Alzheimer and dementia support group, the fundraising day includes a ‘memory tree’, where, for a small donation, people can leave messages to their loved ones, past or present.

Along with a market offering a variety of artisan products, fashion, accessories and bric-a-brac, there will also be live entertainment, food and an afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

The event will kick off at 11am with a performance by the SUR Pipes Band, the Costa del Sol’s only bagpipe band; while later in the afternoon, The Phoenix Singers will entertain with a selection of popular music with love as its special theme.

Last year’s event raised almost 3,000 euros and the Lions are hoping to surpass this amount this year to help the group continue supporting dementia sufferers and their families.