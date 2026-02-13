Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
David Ferrer, captain of the Spanish team for the Davis Cup. Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters
Tennis

Spain forced to travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach teh 2026 Davis Cup Final 8

David Ferrer's side must win the away tie from 17 to 20 September to secure a place in the November finals, after finishing runners-up to hosts Italy last year

Enric Gardiner

Madrid.

Friday, 13 February 2026, 11:26

Spain will travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna, organisers confirmed on Sunday.

David Ferrer's side must win the away tie from 17 to 20 September to secure a place in the November finals, after finishing runners-up to hosts Italy last year. Chile advanced this weekend by eliminating Serbia, who were without Novak Djokovic.

The South Americans, captained by Nicolás Massú, boast two top 100 players in Alejandro Tabilo and Cristian Garin and are expected to choose clay, possibly at altitude. That contrasts with Spain's preferred sea-level setting in Marbella.

The scheduling poses a challenge, coming a week after the US Open. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain's leading player, is due to feature at the Laver Cup the following week, raising doubts over his availability.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Missing British girl found safe and well in Torre del Mar
  2. 2 Torremolinos to launch high-tech digital tourist hub in La Carihuela
  3. 3 Alhaurín el Grande shelter need help after giving a home to neglected horses and donkeys
  4. 4 Oldest member of Age Concern Fuengirola celebrates 105th birthday
  5. 5 The emergency cases attended by HM Hospitales International in the province of Málaga registered a 10% increase in 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain forced to travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach teh 2026 Davis Cup Final 8

Spain forced to travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach teh 2026 Davis Cup Final 8