Spain forced to travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach teh 2026 Davis Cup Final 8

Enric Gardiner Madrid. Friday, 13 February 2026, 11:26 Share

Spain will travel to Chile in September in a bid to reach the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna, organisers confirmed on Sunday.

David Ferrer's side must win the away tie from 17 to 20 September to secure a place in the November finals, after finishing runners-up to hosts Italy last year. Chile advanced this weekend by eliminating Serbia, who were without Novak Djokovic.

The South Americans, captained by Nicolás Massú, boast two top 100 players in Alejandro Tabilo and Cristian Garin and are expected to choose clay, possibly at altitude. That contrasts with Spain's preferred sea-level setting in Marbella.

The scheduling poses a challenge, coming a week after the US Open. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain's leading player, is due to feature at the Laver Cup the following week, raising doubts over his availability.