Big country

Spain was recently confirmed as the second most visited country in the world, just behind France but ahead of the US and Italy, which were ranked third and fourth respectively. In the articles I've read on the subject, the reasons given were the usual culprits: fine climate and beaches plus a vast array of cultural and culinary offerings. These all undoubtedly play a part but I suspect more subtle draws are at play. Here are my top five in no particular order.

First, friendly people with good manners. That's got to be a bonus in anyone's book. It's true that in Andalucía the openness of the locals is extreme, but even in Madrid I've been involved in conversations with strangers on the Metro on more than one occasion. Try that next time you're on the Hammersmith and City line.

Next, a healthy attitude towards children. Admittedly, this can be a bit of a double-edged sword when little Juan and María are perforating the ear drums of anyone within a five-mile radius while you're trying to enjoy a tapa and a caña but, on the whole, children are treasured here in a way which can bring a smile to the weariest of features.

Now, here's an interesting one: the non-judgemental approach of most Spanish people. During the many years I played lots of music concerts over here, I would often crawl into bed as the sun was rising and get up at one or two in the afternoon, on occasion a little worse for wear. My neighbours were always singularly pleasant and never once looked askance at the puffy-eyed foreigner emerging into the early afternoon light as they returned fresh from a morning of highly productive activity. There's a live-and-let-live philosophy here which is infinitely alluring.

There's also the light. In this case, I can't speak for too many other regions in Spain but, in Andalucía, there's a particular pink-orange hue that's cast at a certain time of day, especially in autumn and - to a lesser extent - spring, that makes you feel like you're strolling among angels. It's no wonder so many painters have opted to make this part of the world their home. Even I find it utterly inspiring and I can't paint for toffee.

Finally, the sheer variety of everything. Spain must surely be the most diverse nation in Europe. From the constant, rolling changes in the landscape to the vast range of local customs, we live in a country that offers almost endless variety in every conceivable way. I've pottered about the place quite a bit, and yet still feel like there's so much to explore. In fact, I wonder if I pop up North shortly, whether that will count towards this year's Spanish visitor figures. It'd be nice to knock France off its perch.

