2026 Winter Olympics: Olivia Smart leaves Games engaged after top-10 finish

The moment of the proposal, captured on camera.

Javier Varela Monday, 16 February 2026, 16:31

Spain's flag bearer at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Olivia Smart, may have ended her campaign without a medal, but she didn't come away from Milano-Cortina empty-handed.

British-born Smart, who represented Spain in the ice dance alongside Tim Dieck, finished ninth overall following a season’s best free programme.

Skating to music from Dune, the pair scored 122.96 points in the free skate. Combined with their short programme, they totalled 201.49 points, the highest overall score of their careers. The result left them just outside the top eight and narrowly short of an Olympic diploma.

Although Spain did not reach the podium in the discipline, Smart and Dieck’s top-10 finish and record score marked a milestone in their partnership on the Olympic stage.

Romantic surprise

Shortly after completing her participation at the Games, Smart was surprised in the city centre by her partner, former Olympic skater Jean-Luc Baker.

According to posts shared on social media, Baker had been carrying the engagement ring with him throughout the competition period while Smart trained and competed.

He chose 14 February to propose, getting down on one knee in Milan. Smart accepted, and the couple later shared images of the moment online as they celebrated in the Italian city.