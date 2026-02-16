Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The walkers during Sunday's march to raise awareness of childhood cancer. SUR

Cártama residents join forces in the fight against childhood cancer

Around 600 people participated in an awareness walk on Sunday to support research into childhood and adolescent cancer and raise funds for the brain tumour unit at the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 16 February 2026, 14:31

Nearly 600 people came together in Cártama on Sunday for the march against childhood cancer to raise public awareness and show support for children affected by this illness and their families.

The purpose of the initiative is to raise the profile of the fight against childhood cancer, support research into childhood and adolescent cancer and raise funds for the brain tumour unit at the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid.

The event was organised by the Cártama Trail Athletics Club and the town hall, with the collaboration of the Malaga cancer association AMFACIJ and the biomedical research foundation (FIB) of the Niño Jesús Hospital.

The walk began from the municipal sports complex and followed a route through the municipality, concluding with a social gathering where attendees enjoyed an afternoon of activities.

“The response from our municipality has been exemplary. Today we have walked together for a cause that unites us all: supporting those who need it most and continuing to promote research,” said the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who took part in the event alongside members of the local government team.

