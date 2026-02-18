Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Agriculture

Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land

The concentration was organised by Action for Maro and its Agriculture (AMA) who fear the Vega de Maro area will be used to grow subtropical fruit following the rejection by the town hall of plans for a golf course and hotels

Jennie Rhodes

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:53

Around 100 farmers and local residents gathered outside Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 14 February to voice their concerns over the future use of the controversial Vega de Maro land to the east of town.

The concentration was organised by Action for Maro and its Agriculture (AMA) following the rejection by the town hall on Friday of plans for a golf course, hotels and housing on the land which is owned by Sociedad Azucarera Larios, SALSA.

However, AMA fears that the land, which has been mainly used for small-scale and organic farming, with some local families having connections to agriculture there going back many generations, will be handed over to the booming subtropical fruit sector.

Jack Whitfield, spokesperson for Bio Agricultura Maro (BAM), a collective of organic growers which forms part of AMA, told SUR in English that the concentration "was a celebration of the community of small-scale farmers here. We want to keep farming in place of the mega cultivation of avocados by one company and three or four workers."

The concentration came the day after councillors in Nerja unanimously rejected the request to authorise a golf course on the Vega de Maro land. After the vote, tenants whose contracts are gradually being terminated by Larios throughout this year, had the opportunity to put forward their concerns to the mayor José Alberto Armijo and other councillors.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga weather: winter heatwave to bring 24 C temperatures on Tuesday as rain clears
  2. 2 Nerja town hall rejects plans for golf course and housing on Larios land
  3. 3 Watch: Buying a home in the south of Spain - SUR in English Real Estate Forum
  4. 4 Guardia Civil appeal for information on 79-year-old British man missing in Nerja
  5. 5 2026 Winter Olympics: Olivia Smart leaves Games engaged after top-10 finish
  6. 6 Primera RFEF: Antequera CF close in on play-off spots with big away win
  7. 7 Almost 60 new social houses to be built in landmark exchange programme on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Why tourists are flocking to a tiny mountain village in Italy
  9. 9 Torremolinos approves university hub for abandoned Plaza Pablo Picasso building
  10. 10 Why a scientist fell in love with this peculiar Andalusian carnival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land

Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land