Cártama restores ancient Iberian warrior artifacts for public display

The restored artifacts will be exhibited in the town.

Cártama is taking a significant step in preserving its ancient history by restoring a collection of rare Iberian and Roman-era artifacts.

The initiative, led by the local council, aims to safeguard the town’s cultural heritage and provide residents and visitors with a deeper look into the lives of those who inhabited the Guadalhorce valley centuries ago.

A warrior's final journey

According to archaeologist Francisco Melero, the most significant pieces date back to the 6th and 5th centuries BC. These bronze items were recovered from a necropolis located near the Santo Cristo stream.

The findings offer a rare glimpse into ancient funerary rites. The artifacts were part of the grave goods of an Iberian warrior who was cremated on an ornate funeral pyre. Restored items include:

•Bronze components from the structural frame of the ceremonial bier.

•Two belt buckles and a small decorative chain that formed part of the warrior’s attire.

•Ornamental fittings that suggest the cremation ceremony was a high-status, "luxurious" event for the time.

Roman era ceramics

In addition to the warrior’s bronze goods, experts have restored a ceramic dish dating to the 2nd or 1st century BC. Discovered during excavations in the Plaza de la Constitución, this piece represents the transition into the Iberian-Roman period.

Though the colours have faded over two millennia, the dish still features intricate geometric motifs that highlight the artistic skill of the era’s craftsmen.

"This initiative forms part of the council’s commitment to the protection and dissemination of cultural heritage," explained mayor Jorge Gallardo during the presentation of the pieces.

The mayor emphasised that the technical intervention was designed to ensure the "conservation and enhancement" of the objects so they can be enjoyed by the public.

The items are expected to be exhibited locally as part of Cártama's ongoing efforts to promote historical tourism and education.