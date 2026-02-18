Sponsoring a space where music is made in Nerja

Jennie Rhodes Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 14:44 Share

The Arts Society Nerja has started 2026 with a new community project. Having met five young local musicians who together make up Gotelé, the society is making it possible for the band “to practice in a professional studio, to improve their skills and enjoy making music together”.

As part of its programme of charity work the Arts Society will be paying for the rent of the studio in the town with a 2,000-euro grant, which will cover the cost for a year.

Founded in 2023 in Nerja, Gotelé is made up of Manuel (13) who plays the trumpet; Alejandro (13) on saxophone; Paco (13) on trombone; Iván (15) on drums and Luis (14) on bass and percussion.

The band began as a group of friends who share a passion for music and a desire to have fun. Little by little and with a lot of hard work and dedication, they have learned to work together, practice and perform covers of rock-pop songs at local events.

“Every rehearsal is an opportunity to improve, to learn to listen to one another and to build trust,” the Arts Society says of the young musicians, adding, “Each performance is a party: the audience laughs, sings and dances with them and the boys enjoy doing what they love most.”

Rehearsal space

Gotelé has become a space for learning, friendship and creative expression, where they can experiment, make mistakes, laugh and grow together, enjoying music as a tool for personal development. The boys also play in the Nerja municipal band and study at the town’s ‘Conservatorio’ (public music school).

Arts Society Nerja chairperson Helen Sijsling told SUR in English that a committee member had seen the band perform and heard that “what they really needed was a place to be able to practice”.

The young lads have all met Helen and other members of the society have been to see them in action. “They get everyone to stand up, dance and join in, they have incredible energy,”Helen told SUR in English.

Ongoing projects

The Arts Society Nerja continues to support the projects it started in Vélez-Málaga a few years ago, which include a flamenco dance project and a music competition. In fact, the Nerja branch won a Marsh International Award for Volunteering for the projects in summer 2025.

The society was nominated by the area chair for the international division of The Arts Society Pamela Elder, who told SUR in English at the time that she was inspired by the charity work which provides weekly flamenco lessons children at La Gloria primary school with well-known dance teacher Antonio Guerra, who runs a dance academy in the town.

The Music Competition for Young Talent has taken place each year since 2023 and the 2025 competition, held in Vélez-Málaga, allowed 39 children between six and 18 years old from the province of Malaga to participate for free.