Gibraltar launches competition to celebrate Llanito through creative arts

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has announced a new initiative inviting the community to develop artistic projects celebrating Llanito, Gibraltar's unique bilingual language.

The competition, launched as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, seeks creative proposals from young people that explore and showcase Llanito through various artistic mediums.

Eligible entries include podcasts, digital storytelling, street theatre, short films, documentaries, songs, spoken word performances, musical collaborations, art installations, exhibitions and educational workshops. GCS encourages any artistic expression that engages the public with the language.

Selected projects will receive support and funding from GCS to bring their ideas to fruition. Applicants must submit a clear project outline, estimated budget, and description of the intended community impact.

The initiative mirrors a similar celebration of linguistic heritage currently underway in the Isle of Man, where the Manx language is being promoted through community projects.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "It is no secret that I am passionate about Llanito," he said. "Llanito is an integral part of who we are, a living reflection of Gibraltar's unique history and culture and our singular way of expressing our shared experiences. We want to encourage our community, and especially our young people, to explore new ways of sharing, expressing and celebrating the language across generations."

The initiative reflects the Ministry of Culture's ongoing commitment to supporting Gibraltar's linguistic heritage and ensuring Llanito continues to thrive as a vibrant expression of local identity.

Initiative guidelines and the entry form are available online here. For more information, contact the GCS Development Unit at development@culture.gov.gi or call 200 41839.