Spain's competition regulator investigates Apple for 'possible anti-competitive practices'

The national markets and competition commission (Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia, abbreviated as CNMC) in Spain is investigating Apple for "possible anti-competitive practices" consisting of "imposing unfair commercial conditions" on developers who use the Apple group's application platform (Apple App Store) to distribute applications to users of the company's products.

"The investigation was initiated ex officio, given the relevance of the economic activity carried out in app shops in Spain," the regulator said in a statement.

If confirmed, the conduct could constitute an abuse of a dominant position prohibited by Article 2 of the Law on the Protection of Competition (LDC) and Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

"These practices could be considered as a very serious infringement of the LDC, which can lead to fines of up to 10% of the total worldwide turnover of the offending companies in the year prior to the imposition of the fine," the CNMC said.

It is worth remembering that in its last fiscal year the company had a turnover of around 383.28 billion dollars (almost 354 billion euros), which means that 10% of its total global turnover is equivalent to around 35.4 billion euros.

The initiation of proceedings does not prejudge the final outcome of the investigation and now opens a maximum period of 24 months (two years) for the investigation and its resolution by the CNMC.