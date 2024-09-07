Spain received almost 7,000 migrants in August, mostly arriving to the Canary Islands

Almudena Santos Madrid Saturday, 7 September 2024, 20:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain has received more than a thousand small boats carrying migrants so far this year. These boats, far from being in good condition, have even caught fire before reaching the Spanish coast after long days of crossing. A total of 33,481 migrants have travelled in these boats. A figure to which must be added the almost 2,000 people who managed to cross the border at Melilla and Ceuta. And although since January every month has seen an increase compared to 2023, August has been the second with the highest number of people boarding these vessels in search of a better future, with more than 7,000. In fact, the second fortnight saw the highest number of people transiting the migratory routes to the country, with 4,301 - a figure that was only surpassed in the first two weeks of February, when 5,200 people set out on their journey.

In the midst of this increase in arrivals, and in view of the forecast that migratory pressure will increase in the coming months, the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, and the president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, met on Wednesday with the aim of drawing up a joint plan, as they are the two territories that are currently suffering the greatest overload. Not only do they intend to draw up a 'road map' in the face of a possible increase in transit on the routes, but also to look for some kind of solution to apply to unaccompanied migrant minors, who cannot be transferred to other communities due to the lack of agreement on the reform of article 35 of the law on foreigners.

Continuing the trend of recent months, the Canary Islands continue to be the main entry point for people fleeing African countries. In fact, 72 per cent of arrivals have been to this archipelago, representing the reception of 25,524 people. This figure contrasts with the 7,919 who have arrived on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands so far this year, which represents 22 per cent of the migrants received, according to data published in the latest report by the ministry of interior.

With regard to the autonomous Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla, in north Africa, both territories have recorded a decrease in arrivals by sea. Both have recorded the disembarkation of 19 migrants. However, there are large differences in the numbers of migrants jumping the fence. While Melilla has registered a 57 per cent decrease compared to 2023, going from 58 to 38, the government of Ceuta has taken on the management of 173 per cent more people. This city has been the scene of one of the most dramatic images left by the migratory routes this August. It was also one of the most controversial.

It was 25 August when the Guardia Civil had to go to Tarajal beach due to the arrival of dozens of unaccompanied migrant minors. These children took advantage of the fact that the area had been taken over by fog, thus impeding the surveillance of the officers, to try to swim to Spain.

Increase from September

Although it is impossible to specify a figure for the arrivals that will appear in the last four months of the year, experts say that the forecast is that they will increase both with respect to what has been recorded so far in 2024 and to what was recorded during the same period last year. "Traditionally, September is when most arrivals of small boats and dinghies take place," explained Mauricio Valiente, director general of the Spanish refugee aid commission (CEAR).

From September to December 2023, the ministry of interior recorded the arrival of more than 35,000 foreigners via maritime and land routes to Spain. A number that represents 62 per cent of all arrivals counted, in a year in which the figures were 123 per cent lower than they are today. The upward trend of 2024, the calm of the currents in the Atlantic and the upsurge in war, political and economic turmoil, mean that the number of migrants arriving in the next four months is expected to far exceed last year's figures.

"It is from this month (September) onwards when the weather is calm, which leads to a substantial increase in the number of boat arrivals via the Atlantic route," Valiente said. This situation is in addition to the worsening situation in some countries, which is forcing migrants to make "increasingly longer journeys" in order to reach a safe place, in this case, Spain. And although the increase in the last four months of last year was due to the instability and uncertainty in which Senegal was plunged, it is expected that this will also happen in 2024. "It is true that the political situation (in Senegal) has eased, but there are still economic problems," he added.

These arrivals will be added to those from Mali, which have increased as a result of the "deterioration of the conflict". "The trend for this year is clear," Valiente concluded.