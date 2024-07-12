Spain fashion giant Inditex to spend 1.8bn euros on logistics

SUR Malaga Friday, 12 July 2024, 15:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The CEO of Inditex (owner of Spanish fashion brands including Zara) has announced a multinational investment in improving the group's logistics and distribution capabilities. It will spend 1.8 billion euros in 2024 and 2025 on this.

Óscar García Maceiras was speaking at the firm's AGM in Galicia on Tuesday this week. He added that Inditex is also upping its commitment to sustainability. The firm has invested in Galy, an American start up that uses the latest technology to grow cotton in a laboratory using plant cells, García Maceiras explained.