Seven-year-old boy dies in Spain after being hit by tractor driven by relative

Cantabria Tuesday, 2 July 2024

A seven-year-old boy died last Thursday in the Cantabria region of Spain as a result of injuries sustained after being struck by a tractor driven by a relative. The accident occurred on a farm between the villages of Sámano and Santullán, and the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to try to determine the causes of the farm accident.

The death happened when a man was working in an agricultural area of the Cantabrian town. He had attached the necessary machinery to his tractor to bale hay. During a manoeuvre, and according to initial police investigations, the farm vehicle struck the child, who was badly injured. Everything suggests that the driver did not see the boy, who apparently received a severe blow to the head.

The boy's own relatives took him to the Cotolino clinic in the upper part of Castro Urdiales where doctors battled to save his life. However, the child died shortly afterwards, although ambulance services were mobilised in an effort to rush him to hospital.