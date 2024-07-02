Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image.
Seven-year-old boy dies in Spain after being hit by tractor driven by relative
112 incident

Seven-year-old boy dies in Spain after being hit by tractor driven by relative

The tragic accident happened when the man was preparing to load bales on a farm in the Cantabria region of the country

David S. Olabarri

Cantabria

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 10:59

Opciones para compartir

A seven-year-old boy died last Thursday in the Cantabria region of Spain as a result of injuries sustained after being struck by a tractor driven by a relative. The accident occurred on a farm between the villages of Sámano and Santullán, and the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to try to determine the causes of the farm accident.

The death happened when a man was working in an agricultural area of the Cantabrian town. He had attached the necessary machinery to his tractor to bale hay. During a manoeuvre, and according to initial police investigations, the farm vehicle struck the child, who was badly injured. Everything suggests that the driver did not see the boy, who apparently received a severe blow to the head.

The boy's own relatives took him to the Cotolino clinic in the upper part of Castro Urdiales where doctors battled to save his life. However, the child died shortly afterwards, although ambulance services were mobilised in an effort to rush him to hospital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town hall halts plans to install controversial mobile phone mast
  2. 2 Costa del Sol's American community gets set for 'Stars and Stripes' Independence Day party
  3. 3 Two Malaga CF promotion heroes announce their departure from the club
  4. 4 Malaga town announces new mayor following sudden death of predecessor
  5. 5 Spain's historic footballing victory over England
  6. 6 Sergio Pellicer to stay on as Malaga CF head coach for another two years
  7. 7 Injury denies Spain's Alejandro Davidovich his shot at Wimbledon glory
  8. 8 Malaga CF promotion heroes to get just a three-week break before start of pre-season training
  9. 9 Marbella FC still searching for a suitable home for next season
  10. 10 King's nephew shines in Antequera handball tournament

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad