The street in which the incident happened cordoned off by the Guardia Civil. EP
Retired policeman beheads his partner and kills himself in Madrid
112 incident

The victim and her alleged killer were in the midst of separation proceedings, but there were no previous reports of domestic abuse

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Madrid

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:12

There has been a new case of sickening domestic violence in Spain. Guardia Civil officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both Spanish nationals, in a detached property in the town of Soto del Real, in Madrid, on Tuesday afternoon (18 June).

According to what the investigation team has revealed to this newspaper, a 53-year-old man, a retired municipal policeman from Soto, had shot himself dead in the same house after killing his partner, Soledad, (65), who he had practically decapitated. The murder was allegedly committed about five days ago, according to initial forensic estimates.

Police officers were called to the house in Calle Vicente Aleixandre at 2.20pm, after the sister of one of the deceased reported that she had found one of the bodies on the ground floor of the house, to which she had gone in person, as her relative had been not answered her multiple calls and messages for days. The officers subsequently found the second body on an upper floor of the house.

The deceased were a couple in a relationship, but were in the process of separating, according to sources from the Guardia Civil, who pointed out that there were no previous complaints of violence or separation orders. The government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, confirmed that the victim - also retired from her job at a university and with two daughters from a previous marriage - was not included in Spain's VioGen system.

