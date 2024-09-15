UK to impose 12-euro entry permit requirement for tourists from April 2025

Sections
Iñigo Gurruchaga
London
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 08:26
European Union tourists wishing to visit the United Kingdom will have to fill in an online form with their identity from 2 April 2025 and pay around twelve euros (ten pounds sterling) before they travel. This is stipulated by the introduction of a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, an operation similar to that applied at US borders. The EU will also introduce its own system in May next year.
The system is already in use for passengers from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. It will now be gradually rolled out to the remaining 83 countries that currently do not require a visa to travel to the UK. These include Spain.
The scheme will affect some 2.2 million Spaniards who travel to the United Kingdom for leisure: sightseeing, shopping, a short break or to visit family and friends. The UK received 37.9 million tourists from all over the world in 2023, which represents a growth of 21 per cent compared to 2022, and of these, Spain was the fifth largest market, spending 1,266 million euros.
The date set by the authorities to start the procedure with the launch of a digital platform for the registration of applications is 5 March 2025. Visit Britain, the body that promotes tourism in the country, has released a statement in Spanish about the decision of the British Home Office, which is responsible for border controls.
In its message it explains that the authorisation allows for multiple journeys and is valid for two years for stays of up to six months at a time, or until the expiry date of the holder's passport. All passengers, including children and babies, and passengers in transit in the UK, will need a permit. It recommends applying at least three days before departure.
A website and mobile phone app will facilitate the procedures - explained, for the moment only in English - on a dedicated page to advise Middle Eastern and Persian Gulf nationals who are already on the scheme. Visit Britain's chief executive, Patricia Hayes, says: "The digital process is quick and easy to complete. We are working with the Home Office to ensure that visitors have the clarity they need to plan and book their travel with confidence".
The British procedure is identical to that of the USA, which was developed as one of the measures to protect the country after the Twin Towers terrorist attack on 11 September 2001. It is a form that has to be registered before travelling. It is valid for two years and allows multiple visits. It costs 19 euros.
EU citizens can currently enter the UK without a visa, if the purpose of the journey is not to seek employment, for which a complex special permit is required. The requirement for a maximum period of six months is to be in possession of a valid passport during that time. The electronic passport is still valid, but the National Identity Card is not recognised.
The procedure is not reciprocal for British nationals entering EU territory. Those undertaking a tourist trip or a temporary stay do not need a visa for a maximum of 90 days (in a period of 180). After that date they must have a visa to extend their stay. EU countries have different criteria for the residence of third-country nationals. Some require a work permit, others allow travellers to seek employment.
875,000 Spanish people
travelled in 2023 to the UK for purely holiday purposes. A further 892,000 travelled to the UK to visit family or friends.
Interest in the new cyber security system is shared by the European Union's Schengen area. Its website, describes the ETIAS system, which is not yet operational, as an authorisation requirement for citizens of 80 visa-free countries travelling to 30 EU states, including Spain.
It is more generous and cheaper than those of the USA and the UK. It will cost seven euros and is valid for three years - instead of two - or until the expiry date of the passport. If the traveller obtains a new passport, another application must be made. Children under 18 and the over 70s are exempt from the fee.
These nationalities can apply for an ETA now.
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Nationalities from the following locations (including associated territories) can apply for an ETA from 27 November 2024.
They can travel to the UK with an ETA from 8 January 2025.
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Australia
The Bahamas
Barbados
Belize
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Grenada
Guatemala
Guyana
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (including British national overseas)
Israel
Japan
Kiribati
Macao Special Administrative Region
Malaysia
Maldives
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Mexico
Federated States of Micronesia
Nauru
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Samoa
Seychelles
Singapore
Solomon Islands
South Korea
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Taiwan (if you have a passport issued by Taiwan that includes in it the number of the identification card issued by the competent authority in Taiwan)
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tuvalu
United States
Uruguay
Nationalities from the following locations (including associated territories) can apply for an ETA from 5 March 2025.
They can travel to the UK with an ETA from 2 April 2025.
Andorra
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Vatican City
