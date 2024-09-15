UK to impose 12-euro entry permit requirement for tourists from April 2025

Iñigo Gurruchaga London Sunday, 15 September 2024, 08:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

European Union tourists wishing to visit the United Kingdom will have to fill in an online form with their identity from 2 April 2025 and pay around twelve euros (ten pounds sterling) before they travel. This is stipulated by the introduction of a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, an operation similar to that applied at US borders. The EU will also introduce its own system in May next year.

The system is already in use for passengers from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. It will now be gradually rolled out to the remaining 83 countries that currently do not require a visa to travel to the UK. These include Spain.

The scheme will affect some 2.2 million Spaniards who travel to the United Kingdom for leisure: sightseeing, shopping, a short break or to visit family and friends. The UK received 37.9 million tourists from all over the world in 2023, which represents a growth of 21 per cent compared to 2022, and of these, Spain was the fifth largest market, spending 1,266 million euros.

The authorisation allows for multiple trips and is valid for two years for stays of up to six months at a time, or until the expiry date of the holder's passport.

The date set by the authorities to start the procedure with the launch of a digital platform for the registration of applications is 5 March 2025. Visit Britain, the body that promotes tourism in the country, has released a statement in Spanish about the decision of the British Home Office, which is responsible for border controls.

In its message it explains that the authorisation allows for multiple journeys and is valid for two years for stays of up to six months at a time, or until the expiry date of the holder's passport. All passengers, including children and babies, and passengers in transit in the UK, will need a permit. It recommends applying at least three days before departure.

State secretary for migration, Seema Malhotra, said that the authorisation does not seek to hinder tourism, but to move "towards a modern migration system"

A website and mobile phone app will facilitate the procedures - explained, for the moment only in English - on a dedicated page to advise Middle Eastern and Persian Gulf nationals who are already on the scheme. Visit Britain's chief executive, Patricia Hayes, says: "The digital process is quick and easy to complete. We are working with the Home Office to ensure that visitors have the clarity they need to plan and book their travel with confidence".

The British procedure is identical to that of the USA, which was developed as one of the measures to protect the country after the Twin Towers terrorist attack on 11 September 2001. It is a form that has to be registered before travelling. It is valid for two years and allows multiple visits. It costs 19 euros.

EU citizens can currently enter the UK without a visa, if the purpose of the journey is not to seek employment, for which a complex special permit is required. The requirement for a maximum period of six months is to be in possession of a valid passport during that time. The electronic passport is still valid, but the National Identity Card is not recognised.

Shared interest

The procedure is not reciprocal for British nationals entering EU territory. Those undertaking a tourist trip or a temporary stay do not need a visa for a maximum of 90 days (in a period of 180). After that date they must have a visa to extend their stay. EU countries have different criteria for the residence of third-country nationals. Some require a work permit, others allow travellers to seek employment.

875,000 Spanish people travelled in 2023 to the UK for purely holiday purposes. A further 892,000 travelled to the UK to visit family or friends.

Interest in the new cyber security system is shared by the European Union's Schengen area. Its website, describes the ETIAS system, which is not yet operational, as an authorisation requirement for citizens of 80 visa-free countries travelling to 30 EU states, including Spain.

It is more generous and cheaper than those of the USA and the UK. It will cost seven euros and is valid for three years - instead of two - or until the expiry date of the passport. If the traveller obtains a new passport, another application must be made. Children under 18 and the over 70s are exempt from the fee.

Who can apply now

These nationalities can apply for an ETA now.

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Who can apply from 27 November 2024

Nationalities from the following locations (including associated territories) can apply for an ETA from 27 November 2024.

They can travel to the UK with an ETA from 8 January 2025.

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (including British national overseas)

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Macao Special Administrative Region

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Federated States of Micronesia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Samoa

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

South Korea

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan (if you have a passport issued by Taiwan that includes in it the number of the identification card issued by the competent authority in Taiwan)

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

United States

Uruguay

Who can apply from 5 March 2025?

Nationalities from the following locations (including associated territories) can apply for an ETA from 5 March 2025.

They can travel to the UK with an ETA from 2 April 2025.

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City