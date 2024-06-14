Change of policy on rail tickets in Spain: Renfe will only give a full refund for 90-minute delays minimum

Edurne Martínez Madrid Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Renfe has decided to update its punctuality commitment to "bring it up to the same level as other operators". From 1 July the Spanish rail oeprator will refund on AVE high-speed train tickets only when the delay exceeds 90 minutes, whereas up to now, with a delay of only 30 minutes, the company would fully refund those tickets.

The publicly owned company has at the same time introduced a new loyalty points scheme called 'Renfecitos' that allows passengers to receive 200% of the ticket price in compensation, among other benefits. The new refunds policy was approved on Wednesday at Renfe's board meeting. The aim of this update is to catch up with its competitors (Iryo and Ouigo) in terms of compensation for delays.

This change will affect all of Renfe's long-distance trains: AVE, Avlo, Euromed and Intercity. The compensation will be 50% of the amount paid for delays of one hour (until now 15 minutes were enough) and 100% for delays of one and a half hours.

Sources from the operator informed this newspaper that further details of the company's new commitment will be known in the next few days. The company has launched an advertising campaign to emphasise its role as a public service under the slogan 'The train that goes beyond profitability', underlining that it has put more trains into service, that it has more destinations and that it has "the best commitment to punctuality."

The new aspect of the Renfecitos scheme, where points are accumulated by passengers on the Más Renfe card, is that participants can receive more compensation for delays to their journeys in the form of additional points than if they accepted a cash refund.