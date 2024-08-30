Princess Leonor moves on to the Spanish Navy, wearing her new uniform with 'great enthusiasm'

Mateo Balín Friday, 30 August 2024, 18:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Princess Leonor de Borbón y Ortiz entered the Marín naval school in Pontevedra on Thursday "with great enthusiasm", where she began the second part of her military training. Dressed in the uniform of the Armada, the daughter of the King and Queen of Spain was received with the honours befitting her status as heir to the throne, and was accompanied at all times by the head of the academy, Naval Captain Pedro Cardona.

This time Leonor, unlike when she entered the Zaragoza army academy a year ago, arrived alone, unaccompanied by her parents and sister. Felipe VI is in Barcelona for the America's Cup. Queen Letizia has travelled to Paris to attend the Paralympic Games and the Infanta Sofía is already back in Wales for her second year of the International Baccalaureate.

The Princess of Asturias goes directly into third year midshipman training and her journey will end on 16 July 2025, although before that she will embark on the ship Juan Sebastián Elcano.

On Thursday, she signed the book of honour of the school where her father was trained in 1986. "I am sure that here I will have the opportunity to learn a lot and share many important experiences with my classmates," she wrote. She then visited the facilities accompanied by the director and met with brigade commander Erik Hellman Muñoz, who will be her boss.

The course, as usual, is divided into two parts: one that is more academic at the naval school and another on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Until then, Leonor will carry out different manoeuvres and activities, one of which will take place in mid-November in Parga (Lugo), where she will learn to handle machine guns and grenades.

La Princesa de Asturias firma en el libro de honor de la Escuela Naval Militar de Pontevedra, donde tendrá lugar la segunda etapa de su formación militar.



➡️https://t.co/bX3fvi5fk5 pic.twitter.com/Wmz2bi5UB3 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) August 29, 2024

"Non-stop timetable"

Her day-to-day life will follow a "strict regime" and, in the words of Cardona, her timetable will be "non-stop". Every day at 6.45am, the battalion gets up, the students get ready, have breakfast, tidy their rooms, and at 7.50am it is time for the 'police inspection' (when they check that they are wearing their uniform correctly).

They then go to class: five hours in the morning (starting at 8.10am) and three hours in the afternoon. They have an hour for lunch, and every day they have to do an hour of gym. At 6pm, there is a military ceremony, the 'reading of the order', and at 10.30pm they have to go to bed, to "ensure that the pupils get eight hours of sleep". If a student wants to go to bed later to study, they must ask permission.

Weekends are "more relaxed". They get up at 8.45am. Saturday morning is dedicated to classes, and from 11.30am they have free time. Their seniority and the year they are in dictates what time (between 1.30am and 3am) they have to be back at the school.

However, from the third year onwards, students have the option to sleep off campus, as will be the case for Leonor..

One of the subjects that form part of the apprenticeship is 'manoeuvre and navigation'. Taught by Lieutenant Loreto Fontanals, Leonor will learn the vocabulary used by all those who devote their lives to the sea. The parts of the ship and how weather conditions affect navigation will be some of the knowledge that the students will acquire in the military facilities in Marín, which have a swimming pool, a planetarium with virtual reality and a navigation simulator.