Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Santos Cerdán arrives at the Supreme Court in Madrid on Monday. EP
Politics

Pressure on Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez mounts as judge sends key ally to jail

Opposition eyes no-confidence vote as Santos Cerdán is remanded and nervousness mounts inside fragile coalition

SUR

Malaga / Madrid

Friday, 4 July 2025, 10:57

The opposition Partido Popular (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has begun sounding out other political parties about a possible vote of no confidence in Pedro Sánchez's government, as pressure continues to mount on the prime minister amid the corruption scandal engulfing former senior members of his PSOE party. Despite widespread speculation, it remains unclear how far the inquiry will reach and how much closer it will get to Sánchez's innermost circle.

The case took a dramatic turn this week when Santos Cerdán, the former organisational boss in Sánchez's Socialist party, appeared before the Supreme Court to answer charges related to an alleged network of illegal commissions.

During a tense hearing, Cerdán agreed to answer questions only through his own lawyer. A frustrated judge noted clear indications of likely offences. Cerdán was denied bail and sent to Madrid's Soto del Real prison.

So far, the other two key political figures in the scandal - José Luis Ábalos, former senior minister, and Koldo García, a party and ministerial aide - have avoided pretrial detention, largely because they are cooperating to some extent with the investigation, unlike Cerdán.

Cerdán accuses the judge and public prosecutor of imprisoning him in search of a confession. His lawyer has asked the Supreme Court for his release due to "lack of evidence" and denounced the "creativity" of the investigating judge in attributing to him the management of alleged bribes "that have not been proven".

Unlikely

The legal fallout from Cerdán's detention has intensified the pressure on Sánchez, who is already facing a crisis of confidence. While the no-confidence vote would be unlikely to succeed, the opposition is gaining momentum, and the corruption scandals are far from over. As more figures become implicated, commentators suggest the prime minister may be forced to make difficult decisions to regain control and maintain the fragile coalition with the Sumar party that keeps him in power.

Sumar leader Yolanda Díaz said, "This cannot continue like this," urging the prime minister to "take measures" ahead of his scheduled appearance before MPs to debate the scandal next Wednesday.

Police investigators in the Cerdán case have had authorisation from the Supreme Court judge to analyse nearly 500 bank accounts across 35 financial institutions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sky over the Costa del Sol to become the stage for one-of-a-kind multisensory experience
  2. 2 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four
  3. 3 Cave foundation confirms suspension of one of the oldest festivals on the Costa del Sol and in Spain
  4. 4 Torremolinos launches major summer campaign against illegal street vendors
  5. 5 Arrozante Marbella reopens its doors and kicks off the summer with new features
  6. 6 Clinica Premium Marbella Launches New 24/7 Emergency Department %u2013 Open 365 Days a Year
  7. 7 New case of measles confirmed in six-month-old child on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Mijas boosts its Local Police budget by more than 200% compared to five years ago
  9. 9 International media celebrate the arrival of summer on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Fuengirola takes 'leap into future of tourism' with new destination management platform

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Pressure on Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez mounts as judge sends key ally to jail

Pressure on Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez mounts as judge sends key ally to jail