Are you thinking about adopting a pet in Spain? Key questions to help you make the right decision

Julio Arrieta Madrid Friday, 3 January 2025, 19:04

With the Christmas holidays and the start of the New Year many households consider the possibility of adopting a pet. Sometimes animals are even given as presents and the decision to gift a kitten or puppy can be taken 'in the spur of the moment'.

Around a third of the adoption requests that Spanish animal shelters receive around Christmas time indicate that the dog or cat is a gift. "More than 50 per cent of the puppies given as Christmas presents will end up abandoned", according to the Real Sociedad Canina de España (royal canine society of Spain), which every year activates its 'For Life' campaign as a reminder, highlights. Among the fundamental objectives of the campaign, importance is given to the 'informed decision = responsible acquisition', to avoid the compulsive purchase or adoption that happens especially during the Christmas period "and which results in a high percentage of abandonment", the organisation say.

Good intentions

As stated in the latest report 'El nunca lo haría', (he would never do it) by the Fundación Affinity, in the case of dogs - the most common pet in Spain - the loss of interest in the animal is the second cause of abandonment, behind unwanted litters and the end of the hunting season. "In 2023, Spanish shelters took in more than 286,000 dogs and cats (more than 170,000 and almost 116,000, respectively), figures that remain stable," says the study, which also notes that "abandonment is a phenomenon that affects dogs and cats of all types, although there are differences in relation to the breed, age or size of the animal".

"Giving a pet as a gift may be a good intention, but animals should not be the object of gifts or surprises," says Isabel Buil, director of the organisation. Dogs and cats are not toys or ornaments that we can get rid of from one day to the next. "The relationship with them and the responsibility involved in their care goes much further and it is essential that the person who will care for the animal is involved in the final decision to adopt it is theirs and that of the family with whom it will live," she adds.

For all these reasons, anyone who is going to adopt a dog or cat needs to be very clear about a few things before bringing a pet into the house. The first piece of advice, on which all the experts agree, is to give the matter some time for reflection and not to make the decision in the spur of the moment.

First of all, we have to bear in mind that we are the ones who are going to have to adapt to the pet, not the other way around. A dog or cat coming into our lives will affect our routines, in fact it will change them. Are we prepared to accept this? Another question to consider is the space we have at home - do we have the right amount of space for the animal and breed we want to bring into our home? It is a good idea to find out about this before taking the plunge.

Long-term: your whole life

Just as important as space is time. Do we have enough time to walk a dog two or three times a day and - this is very important - throughout its whole life? Will we have time to attend to the dog's or cat's playtime and give them the attention they need? Calculate that this translates into a minimum of three hours a day for a dog and about two hours a day for a cat. Do we have anyone to look after the animal when we are away?

Then we must be very clear that when the pet comes home with us, we are making a long-term commitment. In fact, for the whole of its life. Estimate a minimum of 10 years, as some breeds of dogs can live up to 20 years. Cats normally live between 12 and 15 years, although some can also reach 20. All the care that we will have to provide for our pet will mean a financial burden that we must also be prepared to assume. Do we have enough money?

"Before adopting, it is essential to understand the responsibilities that come with owning a pet," say Quirón Veterinarios. "This includes providing quality food, regular veterinary care, adequate exercise, environmental enrichment and, above all, an emotional connection and quality time. Pets are living beings that need attention and care throughout their lives, and it is crucial to be prepared to take on this long-term responsibility".