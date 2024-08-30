Passenger train derails due to heavy rain in north of Spain

ABC Zaragoza Friday, 30 August 2024, 10:34 | Updated 10:57h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A regional train covering the route between Zaragoza-Flix (Tarragona) in the north of Spain derailed on Thursday night in the municipality of La Zaida due to the large amount of water on the track caused by the heavy rain and storms in the area. All 41 passengers on board the train were evacuated from the carriages unharmed.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on the Zaragoza-Barcelona conventional railway line, after the derailment of the lead carriage, according to the Government Delegation in the Aragon region.

Se encuentra interrumpida la circulación entre La Zaida y La Puebla de Hijar, de la línea de ancho convencional Zaragoza-Reus, por la salida de varios ejes de un tren, debido a acumulación de agua. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) August 29, 2024

Firefighters and Civil Guard police officers accompanied the passengers, in groups, to the A-221 road, from where they were transferred by bus to their destination.