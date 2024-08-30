Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passengers are helped from the train by the emergency services. DPZ
Passenger train derails due to heavy rain in north of Spain
112 incident

There was a large amount of water on the regional railway track between Zaragoza-Flix (Tarragona), caused by storms in the area

ABC

Zaragoza

Friday, 30 August 2024, 10:34

A regional train covering the route between Zaragoza-Flix (Tarragona) in the north of Spain derailed on Thursday night in the municipality of La Zaida due to the large amount of water on the track caused by the heavy rain and storms in the area. All 41 passengers on board the train were evacuated from the carriages unharmed.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on the Zaragoza-Barcelona conventional railway line, after the derailment of the lead carriage, according to the Government Delegation in the Aragon region.

Firefighters and Civil Guard police officers accompanied the passengers, in groups, to the A-221 road, from where they were transferred by bus to their destination.

