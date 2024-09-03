Outgoing British Ambassador to Spain reflects on 'eventful five years'

Jennie Rhodes Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 16:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Outgoing British ambassador in Spain Hugh Elliott has posted his “final message” on the Brits in Spain (British Embassy Madrid) social media pages as his time in office comes to an end. In the prerecorded message posted on Tuesday 3 September, he said that he and his wife Antonia were “packing up” and getting ready to return to the UK on Wednesday 4 September.

In his message the ambassador, who came into the role in August 2019, reflected on the challenges he and Britons in Spain have faced in the five years. Elliott took over the role after the EU referendum of 2016, but found himself in the thick of negotiations which were taking place until the UK officially left the bloc on 31 January 2020.

Shortly after the start of his tenure, the Covid pandemic struck and since then he has represented the UK in Spain through the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the death of Prince Philip in April 2021, Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June 2022 and her death and funeral in September 2022, King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 as well as two UK general elections and a change of government. As the ambassador said in his message, “It’s been an eventful five years.”

He reflected on Brexit and acknowledged that it has had and is still having a “huge impact on all who live here and visit regularly” and went on to thank the British volunteer groups “who have really helped us in that process”.

The ambassador also talked about the numerous visits he has made to different parts of Spain to visit British communities and said: “I have been hugely impressed by your extraordinary resilience, good humour and solidarity.”

He said that inspired by all of the charitable work done by British residents living in Spain, he set himself his own “charitable challenge” to run 1000 kilometres in his last 100 days in Spain to raise funds for a Spanish Multiple Sclerosis research charity. He said that he had completed 950 kilometres at the time of recording and hoped to be finished by the time the message went out.

Elliott concluded his message by saying that it had been “an absolutely privilege to serve” as British ambassador in Spain and gave a final reminder (adding “and it wouldn’t be a message from me without an ask”) to those Britons who still have not done so to change their green residency cards for TIE (Tarjeta de Indentidad Extranjera). “It will make your life easier,” he finished.

Hugh Elliott will be succeeded by Alex Ellis CMG, whose previous role was as British High Commissioner in India. He has also acted as British ambassador in Portugal and Brazil.