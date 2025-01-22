One dead and four injured in Port of Barcelona explosion

Cristian Reino Barcelona Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 10:15 Compartir

One person has died and another is in a critical condition after an explosion at the Port of Barcelona on Tuesday. Three more people were injured, however not seriously.

The explosion was reported in the port's energy terminal around 10am yesterday (21 January). Workers were carrying out maintenance work when the explosion happened in a transport tank containing highly flammable materials. The explosion sparked a blaze, which firefighters extinguished.

The incident happened on the premises of the Tepsa company at the Barcelona terminal, which is dedicated to the storage of chemical products.

The worker who died, as well as the one who was seriously injured, were carrying out welding work on a tank. It was believed to be empty, but according to initial investigations, some gaseous remains may have caused the explosion. The product that caused the explosion is highly flammable but not toxic. The emergency plan for chemical risk was activated, but any dangerous leak was ruled out.