Spanish consumer organisation warning: do not eat or buy this product sold in supermarkets

Spain's consumers and users organisation OCU has recently launched an important warning about a product that can be found in all supermarkets. True to its objective of defending the rights and interests of consumers, it has carried out an exhaustive analysis that has revealed this food to be "the worst".

The alarming sugar content, as well as other ingredients, has set off alarm bells among experts, who, following the "very conclusive" results, have chosen to recommend that consumption of this product be reserved only for special occasions and be limited as much as possible. It is, in fact, the industrial version of a traditional Spanish dessert that has been shown to be completely unhealthy: 'natillas', which is similar to custard and eaten cold.

Thirty-three different varieties available in the most popular supermarkets were analysed. According to the results, all the options are characterised by a high sugar content. It is true that 'natillas' is not the most calorific dessert, but experts insist that the level of sugar it contains far exceeds the recommended limits.

Milbona 'natillas' with biscuit from Lidl.

One portion can contain more than 22 grammes of sugar, which is equivalent to three sachets. This high sugar content is dangerously close to the WHO recommended daily limit for children aged 7-12 years, which is 25 grammes. Apart from the sugar problem, the OCU has highlighted the large amount of additives and artificial flavourings, which negatively affects both taste and quality.

Which are the worst natillas?

According to the OCU, the worst options are Carrefour's vanilla, Kaiku's chocolate and Lidl's Milbona biscuit 'natillas'. In any case, experts recommend avoiding regular consumption of this product and suggest instead preparing homemade versions. This allows greater control over the ingredients and the amount of sugar used.