Archive image of Palma de Mallorca airport AFP
Nine Dutch tourists arrested after breaking through the wall between two hotel rooms in Mallorca
The group, between the ages of 18 and 21, made a large hole in the wall of their adjoining hotel rooms and also smashed the television in one of the rooms. Repairs are estimated at 1,600 euros

E.P.

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 16:34

The National Police have arrested nine Dutch tourists between the ages of 18 and 21 for making a large hole in the wall of their adjoining hotel rooms in Mallorca. The group also smashed the television in one of the rooms.

The young men were arrested at the airport when they were about to leave the island. They have been charged with criminal damage, according to the Balearic National Police headquarters.

The damage was discovered on Sunday when the housekeepers came to clean the rooms. They immediately informed their superiors.

The group had left the hotel without checking out. The hotel manager alerted the National Police at the Playa de Palma police station, who took charge of the investigation. After gathering all the information, the Palma airport police station was informed in case they detected the group. Two hours later, at around 4pm, they were found queuing to board a flight.

Repairs to the damage to the hotel are estimated at 1,600 euros.

