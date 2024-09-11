Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nine arrested on Costa del Sol and in Ibiza as more than one million ecstasy pills seized
Crime

Nine arrested on Costa del Sol and in Ibiza as more than one million ecstasy pills seized

It is the largest stash of synthetic pills seized in Spain with the value of all the drugs recovered estimated at more than 25 million euros

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:58

Opciones para compartir

A huge stash of ecstasy pills and other drugs has been seized in Spain with police arresting nine people in Malaga and Ibiza.

More than one million ecstasy pills weighing 357 kilograms were seized during a police operation, the Guardia Civil said. Officers also seized 212 kilos of ketamine; 73 kilos of MDMA; 20 kilos of cocaine; 21 kilos of pink cocaine; 10 kilos of hashish and six kilos of marijuana.

It is the largest seizure of ecstasy pills in Spain and it is estimated that the value of all the seized drugs could exceed 25 million euros.

Investigations started when agents detected a criminal organisation that was bringing drugs into Ibiza using 'mules', couriers who were smuggling drugs across borders. The Guardia Civil then verified how the criminal group was trying to introduce one shipment from the Netherlands. The vehicle was stopped and 25 kilograms of various drugs including MDMA, ketamine and ecstasy were found hidden under a false floor.

Officers then discovered that part of the criminal organisation had moved to Malaga with the intention of settling in the area and extending their illegal business throughout the province.

Nine people were arrested, the leaders of which were Italian citizens based in Ibiza, and they were assisted by other Spanish and Dutch nationals.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  2. 2 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  3. 3 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  4. 4 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  7. 7 'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism
  8. 8 World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Mijas demonstrates its commitment to help the cause
  9. 9 Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses
  10. 10 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad