Nine arrested on Costa del Sol and in Ibiza as more than one million ecstasy pills seized

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:58 | Updated 13:13h.

A huge stash of ecstasy pills and other drugs has been seized in Spain with police arresting nine people in Malaga and Ibiza.

More than one million ecstasy pills weighing 357 kilograms were seized during a police operation, the Guardia Civil said. Officers also seized 212 kilos of ketamine; 73 kilos of MDMA; 20 kilos of cocaine; 21 kilos of pink cocaine; 10 kilos of hashish and six kilos of marijuana.

It is the largest seizure of ecstasy pills in Spain and it is estimated that the value of all the seized drugs could exceed 25 million euros.

Investigations started when agents detected a criminal organisation that was bringing drugs into Ibiza using 'mules', couriers who were smuggling drugs across borders. The Guardia Civil then verified how the criminal group was trying to introduce one shipment from the Netherlands. The vehicle was stopped and 25 kilograms of various drugs including MDMA, ketamine and ecstasy were found hidden under a false floor.

Officers then discovered that part of the criminal organisation had moved to Malaga with the intention of settling in the area and extending their illegal business throughout the province.

Nine people were arrested, the leaders of which were Italian citizens based in Ibiza, and they were assisted by other Spanish and Dutch nationals.