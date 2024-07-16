Mercadona announces latest round of price cuts with up to a thousand products reduced

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 14:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mercadona has once again lowered the price of numerous products iin a bid to help households in Spain.

The Spanish supermarket chain said it has invested 150 million euros to lower the prices of its products, a move which, according to Juan Roig's company, will enable customers to "save up to 150 euros a year on their shopping basket".

In a statement, Mercadona pointed out it has made a new price reduction in its range, bringing the total number of reduced prices to more than 1,000 products in 2024. "These efforts, which are necessary for the households that rely on Mercadona on a daily basis, contribute to offering a high quality trolley menu at the best possible price on the market." Shoppers can expect reduced prices for certain foods such as fish, bread, pasta and olive oil, among others.

Mercadona this week introduced new price reductions in its Virgin and Extra Virgin olive oil varieties, which, added to those made since January in its three varieties Suave/Intenso, Virgin and Extra Virgin, mean the chain has reduced the price of olive oil in its supermarkets by an average of 14%.