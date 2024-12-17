New 'Dana' weather system could possibly affect parts of Spain this weekend

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 09:21

The week in Spain has started with gale-force winds, stormy showers and high temperatures in several areas of the Canary Islands due to storm Dorothea squall, while on the Spanish mainland cold and stable weather prevails. In Malaga province on Monday there was a yellow warning for coastal phenomena and strong gusts of wind, although weather forecasters do not expect rain at least until the weekend.

This situation will evolve throughout the week, as Samuel Biener, an expert from Meteored (tiempo.com), warned in his forecast for the coming days. "Due to the approach of an Atlantic storm, with its associated fronts, between Wednesday and Thursday the rains will spread across the mainland. They will be more intense in Galicia, Cantabrian slope, Navarre, north face of the Central System, northeast of Castilla-La Mancha and in the Pyrenees. In the south there will be some scattered showers accompanied by 'calima' sand from the Sahara desert, falling as mud".

Temperate weather is expected on Wednesday, with high temperatures in most parts of the country. In regional cities such as Alicante, Murcia and Valencia, temperatures will exceed 23C, and in the Cantabrian Sea they will be around 20 degrees. On Thursday, temperatures will drop almost everywhere, except in the south and east of the mainland, where maximum temperatures could locally exceed 25C in Almeria, Alicante and the Murcia region.

As the weekend approaches, the situation will stabilise and the drop in temperatures will also reach areas in the south and on the Mediterranean slopes from Friday onwards. "From Friday onwards, a Dana could develop over the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula. Throughout the weekend the depression could move towards the Canary Islands, leaving locally heavy showers and storms on the islands, with snowfall in high areas," the expert said.

As for the situation on the Spanish mainland, there will be some rain in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, while a frontal system will cause an increase in cloudiness with precipitation in Galicia, the Cantabrian slope and on the north side of the Pyrenees, which will be in the form of snow in the mountain ranges.