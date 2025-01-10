National finance minister bids to lead Socialists in Andalucía

SUR Seville Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:44 Compartir

The finance minister in national government has launched a bid to lead the Andalusian Socialist party.

María Jesús Montero is number two to the prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, in Madrid. However her Andalusian roots and political track record in Seville earlier in her career have long made her a possible candidate to lead the regional PSOE.

The prime minister - also leader of the Socialists nationally - has been trying to beef up his regional teams after the opposition Partido Popular (PP) took control of almost all regions from the PSOE in recent years.

This is especially true in Andalucía, where the traditionally Socialist region has been run by the PP for seven years under Juanma Moreno. A recent poll showed Moreno would retain his majority if a regional election were held soon, although one is not due for two years.

To allow PSOE members in Andalucía to vote on high-profile Montero, existing Andalucía leader Juan Espadas has stepped aside to make way for "a winning candidate".

There was speculation that Sánchez had forced Espadas out but Espadas himself showed full support for Montero when she presented her candidacy on Wednesday this week in Seville. Montero said, "This region cannot waste any more time. I have decided to take the step forward to be the next secretary general of the PSOE in Andalucía and we are going to do it."

The Andalusian regional government has criticised that María Jesús Montero will stay on as a top government minister if she wins the regional role and fears she will use the finance minister's job in Madrid to boost support in Andalucía.