Michael Douglas falls for San Sebastian and La Concha beach: 'Beautiful city'

"Mr Michael [Don Miguel] is on a trip", announced the famous actor Michael Douglas in almost perfect Spanish, who has clearly fallen for San Sebastian and the city's La Concha beach in the latest video uploaded to his Instagram account.

"Beautiful city, San Sebastian", admitted the well-known actor, speaking about the capital of Gipuzkoa (Basque for Guipúzcoa). He also mentioned being reunited with his "lovely lady" in the video, referring to the equally well-known actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is still filming her series in the Basque Country.

It would seem that the actress has also been filming in San Sebastian, according to her American actor and film producer husband, as she was seen on Mount Urgull, with La Concha beach in the background.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at Pedro Subijana's restaurant

"I'm here in the north of Spain in the Basque region, in the beautiful city of San Sebastian," said the Basic Instinct star. "How many cities do you know that have a beach right in the centre?" he said, clearly taken by surprise at the city's beauty.

In the video you can see both Michael and Catherine enjoying the views from Akelarre restaurant, where they tasted the exquisite cuisine of Pedro Subijana, returning delighted to their accommodation at the María Cristina, where they might also have bumped into the US singer Bruce Springsteen, who also happens to be in the city.