Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mercadona cooks up a festive feast and makes a long-awaited announcement
Christmas 2024

Mercadona cooks up a festive feast and makes a long-awaited announcement

The Spanish supermarket giant is offering to help make your Christmas and New Year celebrtations less stressful

La Voz

Cadiz

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 13:34

Mercadona has announced one of the most eagerly awaited features in its stores in the run-up to the festive season. The Spanish supermarket chain is once again turning up the heat in the kitchen for consumers for the festive season in its 'ready to eat' section. By doing this Mercadona is launching all the special, ready-made dishes that can be ordered for Christmas and New Year.

Sucklingpig, shoulder of  lamb, stuffed chicken thighs, seafood salad, canapés... Everything you need to get your Christmas celebrations just right. Traditional dishes to serve up without too much stressing over a hot stove.

Deadlines and menus

What are the deadlines for these food orders? The deadline for the Christmas Eve big dinner is the 20th - this is the last possible day you can place your order in store for Christmas Eve.

As to orders for New Year's Eve, the deadline is the 27 December for placing orders in store.

In addition, you can also find the ready-made selection trays (canapés etc) at the main fresh food counters on the following dates:

Christmas Eve: 23 and 24 December

New Year's Eve: 30 and 31 December

To do this, check which of the stores have the 'ready to eat' service with Christmas orders and choose the one nearest you.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  2. 2 Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar
  3. 3 Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback
  4. 4 Marbella FC draw Atlético Madrid in dream Copa del Rey clash
  5. 5 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  6. 6 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  7. 7 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  8. 8 Malaga ultramarathon runner makes history with World Championship silver
  9. 9 Late own goal robs Malaga CF of valuable derby win
  10. 10 League leaders Antequera CF hold their nerve to extend unbeaten run to ten matches

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mercadona cooks up a festive feast and makes a long-awaited announcement