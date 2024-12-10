Mercadona cooks up a festive feast and makes a long-awaited announcement

La Voz Cadiz Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 13:34

Mercadona has announced one of the most eagerly awaited features in its stores in the run-up to the festive season. The Spanish supermarket chain is once again turning up the heat in the kitchen for consumers for the festive season in its 'ready to eat' section. By doing this Mercadona is launching all the special, ready-made dishes that can be ordered for Christmas and New Year.

Sucklingpig, shoulder of lamb, stuffed chicken thighs, seafood salad, canapés... Everything you need to get your Christmas celebrations just right. Traditional dishes to serve up without too much stressing over a hot stove.

Deadlines and menus

What are the deadlines for these food orders? The deadline for the Christmas Eve big dinner is the 20th - this is the last possible day you can place your order in store for Christmas Eve.

As to orders for New Year's Eve, the deadline is the 27 December for placing orders in store.

In addition, you can also find the ready-made selection trays (canapés etc) at the main fresh food counters on the following dates:

Christmas Eve: 23 and 24 December

New Year's Eve: 30 and 31 December

To do this, check which of the stores have the 'ready to eat' service with Christmas orders and choose the one nearest you.