Married couple die on Costa Blanca beach after the woman rushed to aid of her husband

Europa Press Alicante Thursday, 25 July 2024, 17:32

A man and a woman, a married couple aged 87 and 85 respectively, died this 25 July on the Centro beach in Guardamar del Segura (Alicante). The man suffered a heart attack in the water and the woman who went to his rescue also went into cardiorespiratory arrest, Guardia Civil sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The incident happened this Thursday morning, at around 10.20am, when the man apparently suffered a heart attack and was spotted floating in the sea. His wife, on seeing him, rushed to his aid but as a result she also went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

After 40 minutes of resuscitation, a Guardia Civil patrol from Guardamar del Segura, who had arrived at the scene, reported the death of both victims.