Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the police raid and the drugs and cash seized in Benidorm. ABC
Why did a man throw 10,000 euros in cash from the balcony of an apartment in Benidorm?
Crime

Why did a man throw 10,000 euros in cash from the balcony of an apartment in Benidorm?

Police officers burst into the property and made arrests shortly after the banknotes rained down from the sky

David Maroto

Valencia

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:31

Opciones para compartir

A police raid on an alleged drug-dealing den in Benidorm has ended with a bizarre scene that surprised onlookers and even police officers after a man trying to get rid of the evidence threw 10,000 euros in cash from the balcony of his property. Police arrested two men and a woman for drug trafficking as part of the operation to dismantle two drug selling spots in the city.

National Police started investigating after becoming aware of the two properties where cocaine was being sold. The drug was also being directly consumed inside the property, leading to other crimes being committed in the local area. "All this created a worrying climate of public insecurity among the residents of the area," police sources said.

Officers discovered the perpetrators were using third parties, located in nearby homes, to carry out surveillance and detect any possible police presence. Police then obtained search warrants and raided the properties.

Banknotes raining down from the balcony

Large quantities of drugs and cash were seized in both homes. Police found 2.3 kilograms of cocaine, 52 grams of marijuana, 40 rolled cigarettes of marijuana, 120 tablets of a drug for erectile dysfunction and 21,673 euros in cash. When officers burst into the apartment, one of the detainees threw part of the stashed drugs over the balcony, as well as 10,000 euros in cash.

The three people detained, two Spanish men and a Brazilian woman, aged between 30 and 51, will face Benidorm magistrate's court.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  2. 2 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  3. 3 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  4. 4 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba
  7. 7 Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses
  8. 8 The nine-year-old Costa del Sol prodigy who aspires to be a professional chess player
  9. 9 'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism
  10. 10 Marbella FC suffer first home defeat this year against AD Ceuta

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad