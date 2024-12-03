Man dies after choking on a pickle at a birthday party in Spain

E. Cuesta Salamanca Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 14:29

A 37-year-old man has died after choking on a 'banderilla' pickle while celebrating a birthday at a bar in the town of Peñaranda de Bracamonte in the western Spanish province of Salamanca.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Saturday 23 November with the man's friends quickly phoning emergency services. Paramedics rushed to the scene and tried to revive the man using the Heimlich manoeuvre. He was taken to hospital, but could not be saved.

Tributes have poured in for the man, Ismael, with the town's mayor Carmen Ávila expressing her sincere condolences to the victim's family, while adding the importance of knowing and correctly applying the Heimlich manoeuvre in emergency situations.

Ismael was known for his enthusiasm and participation in town events. He was a member of the Cofradía Virgen de la Esperanza religious brotherhood, which has been deeply affected by the incident.