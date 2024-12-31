Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
President of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EP
Madrid to open Spain&#039;s first centre for male victims of sexual violence in 2025
Support

Madrid to open Spain's first centre for male victims of sexual violence in 2025

With an annual investment of 700,000 euros, it will serve adults who were abused as minors or those who suffer violence in male prostitution

Álvaro Soto

Álvaro Soto

Madrid

Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 12:28

Madrid will open the first centre in Spain for male victims of sexual violence in 2025. According to Isabel Díaz Ayuso's regional government, the specialised comprehensive care centre for male victims of sexual violence will attend to adults who were abused as minors or who need continuity of the treatment they have already received in the two public centres specialising in minors. Also, those whose after-effects appear for the first time when they are older and those who suffer this type of violence in the environment known as chemsex (drug use during sexual activity), in the field of male prostitution or victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The facility, with an annual investment of 700,000 euros, will have a multidisciplinary team comprising psychologists, social workers and educators, and lawyers. Access to the service will always be free, voluntary, and confidential, without being conditional on filing a complaint. It can be initiated by the affected person themselves, through referrals from healthcare centres, child assistance centres, the Madrid programme for LGTB information and support, or any other entity within the Madrid region.

In addition, at the beginning of 2025, the regional government will open two other resources: one specifically to help women leave prostitution, offering them social, legal and psychological care and tools for their incorporation into the labour market, and another specialised one for young victims of sexual violence with intellectual disabilities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man who removed his mother's body from cemetery in Spain 'just wanted to check that she really was dead'
  2. 2 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  3. 3 Almost all tickets snapped up for Marbella FC's big cup tie against Atlético Madrid
  4. 4 King Charles III awards tourist board director Elizabeth Keegan with BEM in Spain
  5. 5 King Charles III awards British Benevolent Fund Spain treasurer Charlie Wilson with MBE
  6. 6 Countdown to 2030 World Cup: Malaga CF's city stadium upgrade reaches critical juncture
  7. 7 Future of two key Malaga CF players still up in the air as winter transfer window approaches
  8. 8 Cártama basketball initiative to support victims of 'Dana' floods

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Madrid to open Spain's first centre for male victims of sexual violence in 2025