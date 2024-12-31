Madrid to open Spain's first centre for male victims of sexual violence in 2025

Álvaro Soto Madrid Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 12:28

Madrid will open the first centre in Spain for male victims of sexual violence in 2025. According to Isabel Díaz Ayuso's regional government, the specialised comprehensive care centre for male victims of sexual violence will attend to adults who were abused as minors or who need continuity of the treatment they have already received in the two public centres specialising in minors. Also, those whose after-effects appear for the first time when they are older and those who suffer this type of violence in the environment known as chemsex (drug use during sexual activity), in the field of male prostitution or victims of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The facility, with an annual investment of 700,000 euros, will have a multidisciplinary team comprising psychologists, social workers and educators, and lawyers. Access to the service will always be free, voluntary, and confidential, without being conditional on filing a complaint. It can be initiated by the affected person themselves, through referrals from healthcare centres, child assistance centres, the Madrid programme for LGTB information and support, or any other entity within the Madrid region.

In addition, at the beginning of 2025, the regional government will open two other resources: one specifically to help women leave prostitution, offering them social, legal and psychological care and tools for their incorporation into the labour market, and another specialised one for young victims of sexual violence with intellectual disabilities.