Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The lorry driven by the man from Valladolid, after it jackknifed on the A-1. Policía Foral
Lorry driver seven times over drink-drive limit invites police officers to have a beer on him
Motoring

Lorry driver seven times over drink-drive limit invites police officers to have a beer on him

The heavy goods vehicle jackknifed on a slip road to the A-1 motorway in Spain forcing the road to be closed until it was cleared

El Norte de Castilla

Valladolid

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 10:30

Opciones para compartir

A 58-year-old lorry driver from Valladolid, who tested seven times over the permitted drink-driving alcohol level in Navarra region in the north of Spain, was summoned by the Policía Foral to go to court and as they did so he allegedly invited the officers to have a beer on him.

The bizarre incident took place on Monday afternoon on the A-1 at Olazagutía, at which point the heavy goods vehicle jackknifed and became stuck on the access road, according to sources from the regional police force.

The accident forced the road to be closed for several minutes until the heavy goods vehicle was removed. The officers at the scene breathalysed the driver who tested positive and exceeded the maximum permitted alcohol limit by seven times. "It was unreal", said police sources.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar drink-driver almost five times over limit is slapped with £2,342 fine and banned for 20 months
  2. 2 Malaga CF ready for season opener despite lack of signings
  3. 3 Torremolinos continues its fight to protect from the sun with state-of the-art pergolas
  4. 4 Spain celebrates strong performance at Paris 2024 Olympics
  5. 5 Benalmádena mayor blasts former local government team for not carrying out legionella prevention measures
  6. 6 Benalmádena starts drafting of Torre Bermeja medieval tower project
  7. 7 XVIII Douglas' Days event to highlight recent twinning of Teba and Melrose
  8. 8 Spain bounce back to secure hard-fought bronze in Olympic handball
  9. 9 Costa del Sol students take part in German training programme

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad