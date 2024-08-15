Lorry driver seven times over drink-drive limit invites police officers to have a beer on him

The lorry driven by the man from Valladolid, after it jackknifed on the A-1.

A 58-year-old lorry driver from Valladolid, who tested seven times over the permitted drink-driving alcohol level in Navarra region in the north of Spain, was summoned by the Policía Foral to go to court and as they did so he allegedly invited the officers to have a beer on him.

The bizarre incident took place on Monday afternoon on the A-1 at Olazagutía, at which point the heavy goods vehicle jackknifed and became stuck on the access road, according to sources from the regional police force.

The accident forced the road to be closed for several minutes until the heavy goods vehicle was removed. The officers at the scene breathalysed the driver who tested positive and exceeded the maximum permitted alcohol limit by seven times. "It was unreal", said police sources.