Lidl's new high-end-inspired hair care range that costs five times less

Lidl has done it again and has placed on its shelves a new 'dupe', that is, a product that is very similar to another high-end product but with a much more affordable price. And in this case it is a new hair care line for both straight and curly hair, reminiscent of one of the most famous brands on the market. But with prices adapted to 'budget' supermarket prices.

The German chain already has the new Secret Code professional hair care range in its 700 shops in Spain. "This launch consists of two new lines exclusively for sale in Lidl, PLEX and Curly, designed for straight and curly hair, respectively. Both lines, designed to strengthen and bring health to hair from root to tip, are formulated without sulphates or parabens, are 100% vegan and free of animal cruelty", say Lidl.

"With this launch, Lidl is committed to bringing high quality cosmetics closer to the consumer by offering professional-calibre formulas at a much lower price and providing a complete hair routine for less than 15 euros, an extremely competitive price compared to other brands in the professional hair care sector," the supermarket chain said.

As a result, the PLEX line of repairing and protecting hair products offers a complete routine for a total of 14.76 euros when the brand that inspires them only one bottle of any of their products costs around 20 euros. It consists of four products (repair shampoo 2.79 euros, intensive treatment 2.99 euros, leave-in conditioner 4.49 euros and repair oil 4.49 euros) designed to strengthen the hair in depth based on vegetable proteins, acting from the root of the hair to reinforce its structure, as well as on its surface to condition and protect it against dryness. "In addition, all the products in the line have been enriched with Panthenol or Provitamin B5, an active ingredient that helps repair and strengthen damaged hair", emphasised the chain.

The Curly Hair range is designed to deliver flexible, defined curls with sulphate-free, paraben-free formulas that are free from mineral oils and drying alcohols. For a total cost of 14.06 euros, this complete hair routine consists of four products to nourish, define and care for curly hair (curl shampoo 2.79 euros, curl mask 2.39 euros, curl gel 3.89 euros and curl cream 4.99 euros).