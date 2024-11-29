Lidl warns customers about a new scam: 'It's a fake site'

Alberto Flores Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:20

From time to time supermarkets see scams and swindles using their name to try to cheat customers who regularly shop in their stores across the country.

This is something that has recently happened with the German supermarket chain Lidl, which has been caught up in a situation where scammers are trying to trick its customers. Basically, the cybercriminals have created a web page featuring the Lidl logo to trick victims into believing that these are special offers from the supermarket. However, this is a scam that aims to make off with users' money.

On 15 November, a user of the social network X, formerly Twitter, came across this fraudulent website. And doubting whether it was really a Lidl page or a scam, he decided to send the following message to the official Lidl account in Spain: «I'm seeing an ad with your logo and this website selling products... Is it yours?

Hola Adrián. Confirmarte que se trata de una web falsa que hemos detectado gracias a la colaboración de nuestros clientes y en el que nuestro departamento de seguridad ya está trabajando. ¡Saludos! — Lidl España (@lidlespana) November 16, 2024

A question to which Lidl was quick to respond: «Hello Adrian. We can confirm that this is a fake website that we have detected thanks to the collaboration of our customers and that our security department is already working on it. Greetings!

The website, which Lidl has now confirmed is a fake, offered Christmas sales of up to 60% and special offers for Black Friday. And at the top of the page was the Lidl logo in an attempt to fool users into thinking it was not a scam.