King Charles III awards tourist board director Elizabeth Keegan with BEM in Spain

Elizabeth Keegan, the director of the Lloret tourist board in Spain, has been awarded a BEM in His Majesty The King’s 2025 New Year Honours List for services to British nationals in Girona.

Over 15 years, Ms. Keegan has consistently gone above and beyond to support the British resident community and visiting British tourists in the town of Lloret de Mar (Costa Brava), making a real difference to vulnerable residents, those in difficult circumstances and their families.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said: “From supporting elderly British residents during the pandemic to ensuring that UK nationals in Lloret de Mar understood the implications of the UK’s exit from the European Union, Elizabeth has selflessly dedicated her time to fostering a sense of belonging within the local British community. Her generous work continues to make a difference in the lives of those she touches and is truly worthy of this recognition.”

Elizabeth Keegan said: "I am deeply honoured to receive the BEM recognition. For years, I've had the honour of helping British nationals not only in good times, but also in navigating difficult and often urgent situations on the Costa Brava. Doing so both as a local and as a British national has been incredibly rewarding, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in their lives. This recognition motivates me to continue contributing to the community and to support those in need in the future."

The King’s New Year Honours List 2025 includes three other recipients with links to Spain:

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award to Charlie Wilson, Treasurer, The British Benevolent Fund, Spain. For services to vulnerable British nationals in Spain.

A Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award to Maria Almudena Sevilla Sanz, Professor, Economic and Social Policy, London School of Economics. For services to Economics and to Women in Economics.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award to Joel Castellvi-Kellhofer, Entrepreneur, Advocate and Innovator. For services to the Deaf Community.