Mobile phones without internet or social media for 12-16 year olds and no digital devices for children under six proposed in Spain

Spanish government cabinet ministers gave their approval on Tuesday 3 December to the report commissioned to a committee of experts to protect minors from technological environments and which recommends, among other protection measures, the use of mobile phones without internet or social media for children and teenagers between six and 16 years of age, the total restriction of digital devices for children up to six years of age and putting a stop to the use of screens in schools.

The report, to which SUR has had access, includes 107 measures aimed at protecting minors from the risks of the internet that could be incorporated into the draft bill for the protection of minors in digital environments, a law that is currently in the public consultation phase after its approval in the first round in June.

According to the government spokesperson and education minister, Pilar Alegría, after the cabinet meeting, this is a "pioneering report" that proposes 107 measures, 35 of which were already approved in June, such as parental control or age verification systems to curb minors' access to gambling or pornography websites. "It is a starting point to be developed throughout the current legislature," Alegría said.

The document, which has been drafted by a committee of 50 experts (from educators, paediatricians and child psychologists to data protection specialists), also recommends not exposing children under the age of three to digital devices and proposes regulatory measures aimed at the industry sector, such as mandatory labelling of the health risks associated with the use of digital devices and the preparation of impact reports on such products.

The 231-page text, commissioned by the Ministry of Youth and Children, responds to growing social concern about the risks associated with inappropriate use of screens by minors, such as the development of physical, psychological and emotional health problems, difficulties in social interaction and cyber-bullying.

Progressive access

Among the recommendations "for safe surfing" there is a specific section on the "gradual access" of minors to screens according to their age, in which adults are advised to limit the use of screens in the presence of minors under six years of age, and to allow it only between three and six years of age "as an exception" and with the aim of maintaining "social or family contact or when determined by judicial decision".

Between the ages of six and 16, experts advise giving priority to the use of analogue phones, i.e. only with the possibility of making calls and without internet connection. And if families do decide to give a smartphone to children of these ages, it is recommended not to allow access to social media and to use parental control tools to monitor time and content.

For children between the ages of six and 12, experts specifically emphasise prioritising experiential activities, sports and contact with nature. "And if they decide to use a device", it should be "under the supervision of an adult and only to access content adapted to their age and ability".

The report also makes proposals for regulation in the field of education. In this section it differentiates between devices for the private use of pupils (not allowed in infant and primary education, and limited as pedagogical tools in secondary education) and those of the centres themselves. In the latter, it proposes the revision of applications and the elimination of games from educational applications related to immediate gratification systems.

It also urges that individual digital devices should not be used for infants, "although the use of collective teaching tools will be allowed under the appropriate supervision of teachers" and that their use should be avoided in the zero to three age group". It adds that in primary school (six to 12 years), "priority will be given to analogue teaching".

Regulation of influencers

With regard to the protection of the rights of the most vulnerable people (children and adolescents), the committee proposes the regulation of content creators - including child influencers - and advocates the "express prohibition of exposing minors in the content of their online activity". In this sense, the committee especially urges the regulation of the practice of 'sharenting' (posting content about your children online).

The experts also propose training plans for families, with content such as safe surfing, access limits, exposure time and appropriate supervision for each age group, and consider that parent-teacher associations and third sector organisations should be provided with financial support for their implementation.

Clear labelling of risks

The text advocates that technology companies should include labelling warning of the main health risks associated with the use of digital devices and apps, as well as access to content that is not appropriate for minors. These warnings "should also appear on screens when accessing a particular app or online platform, indicating the health risks and the maximum recommended time of use".

In addition, in each new launch of a digital product, manufacturers must include a report on the impact on minors with recommendations by age depending on the platforms, social media or messaging services in question. And they must be configured "from the design and by default" with protective measures for minors to ensure "maximum security mode", avoiding advertising or automatic notifications when there is no consent as required by law.

Fifty experts from organisations such as the European Association for the Digital Transition (in fact, the committee was chaired by the vice-president of this organisation, Ana Caballero), the Platform of Children's Organisations, Unicef, Save The Children, the Spanish observatory on racism and xenophobia, the state council for child and adolescent participation, the youth council, the Spanish association of paediatrics, the Spanish committee of representatives of people with disabilities (Cermi), the Spanish data protection agency, the state school council, the national cybersecurity institute (Incibe), the national commission for markets and competition and the council of consumers and users.

Also present were the confederations of parents' associations and third sector entities and organisations at national level, as well as specialists in the fields of paediatrics, psychology, gender equality and the protection of mental health, and experts in specialising in guaranteeing the rights of children and young people.