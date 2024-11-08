Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Former MP Íñigo Errejón in his last press conference before resigning. E.P.
Inquiry judge summons former high-flying Spanish politician to testify
Politics

Inquiry judge summons former high-flying Spanish politician to testify

Errejón resigned his political posts unexpectedly last month citing personal problems conflicting with his role. Since then various allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour against women have emerged

Mateo Balín / Melchor Sáiz-Pardo / SUR

Madrid / Malaga

Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:27

A Madrid judge has summoned Íñigo Errejón to testify on 12 November over an alleged sexual assault crime for which the ex-MP and spokesperson in Congreso for political group Sumar is under investigation.

Judge Adolfo Carretero, who is investigating the complaint against Errejón filed by actress Elisa Mouliaá, has also scheduled for the same day the appearance of the victim to ratify her statement to the National Police about the events that took place in September 2021 in Madrid.

Errejón resigned his political posts unexpectedly last month citing personal problems conflicting with his role. Since then various allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour against women have emerged.

These include an allegation the Más Madrid party, which Errejón was a member of and which is part of the Sumar left-wing alliance in the coalition government, attempted to cover up an aggression at a feminist event in 2023.

Errejón, who has not denied accusations according to Sumar, was known as a defender of women's rights in public and he and his party have been accused of hypocrisy.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets
  2. 2 On the mountain roads inland from the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed
  4. 4 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  5. 5 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  6. 6 Critical situation following the devastating flooding in Valencia: the great swamp of Paiporta
  7. 7 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  8. 8 Valencia begins to slowly pick up the pieces after deadly 'Dana' storm
  9. 9 Southern Spain, the perfect place to work remotely
  10. 10 Fuengirola promotes local NGOs with second-hand charity market

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Inquiry judge summons former high-flying Spanish politician to testify