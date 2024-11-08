Inquiry judge summons former high-flying Spanish politician to testify

Former MP Íñigo Errejón in his last press conference before resigning.

Mateo Balín / Melchor Sáiz-Pardo / SUR Madrid / Malaga Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:27

A Madrid judge has summoned Íñigo Errejón to testify on 12 November over an alleged sexual assault crime for which the ex-MP and spokesperson in Congreso for political group Sumar is under investigation.

Judge Adolfo Carretero, who is investigating the complaint against Errejón filed by actress Elisa Mouliaá, has also scheduled for the same day the appearance of the victim to ratify her statement to the National Police about the events that took place in September 2021 in Madrid.

Errejón resigned his political posts unexpectedly last month citing personal problems conflicting with his role. Since then various allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour against women have emerged.

These include an allegation the Más Madrid party, which Errejón was a member of and which is part of the Sumar left-wing alliance in the coalition government, attempted to cover up an aggression at a feminist event in 2023.

Errejón, who has not denied accusations according to Sumar, was known as a defender of women's rights in public and he and his party have been accused of hypocrisy.