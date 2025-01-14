Health alert for frozen air fryer and oven chips sold in many parts of Spain

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Food safety

The national food safety agency has warned about the presence of gluten which is not declared on the labelling

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 13:00

There is a new health alert in Spain for a food product distributed in a large part of the country. The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has warned about an alert notification received from the Netherlands. This time it warns about the presence of gluten not included in the labelling of frozen pre-fried potato chips of the Lamb Weston brand.

This warning has come about because of the company's own self-monitoring, "which has reported the incident to the authorities, in compliance with the legislation and in order not to make unsafe food available to the population," Aesan said. The warning exclusively affects people with problems arising from gluten intake, clarified the agency and the product does not pose any risk to the rest of the population.

The alert has already been transmitted through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), with the aim of verifying the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

As a precautionary measure, people with gluten-related problems who may have the above-mentioned product in their households are advised to refrain from consuming it.

SUR

The details of the product concerned are as follows:

- Name: Grill Fries Salt & Pepper

- Brand: Lamb Weston

- Lots: NL020L4310 and NL020L4311

- Best-before date: 28/10/2026

- Unit weight: 500g

- Temperature: Frozen

