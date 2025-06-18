Have you been offered a free metro or bus pass via Facebook? Don't take the bait, it's a scam

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 18:15 Compartir

Have you received a link promising a free annual transport card for the bus or the metro on Facebook, to commemorate the company's anniversary? Do not click on it! This is the latest voucher scam that is spreading on social media. Spain's national institute of cybersecurity (Incibe) has warned users not to engage with the link, which, once clicked, takes them to a page where their personal and bank details are requested.

To urge people to quickly click on the link, the scammers say that there is only a limited number of vouchers. "If you have seen an advert on social media offering free or heavily discounted public transport cards but have not clicked on it, we recommend that you report the advert through the social media channel where you found it. In this case, you can report it on Facebook," said the office of internet security (OSI).

But what do you do if you have accessed the fraudulent link or if you have already provided your personal data? The OSI recommends taking action as soon as possible and outlines the following steps:

• Contact the bank as soon as possible to block unauthorised payments, cancel your card or take other protective measures. "In addition, you should regularly check your account transactions for suspicious charges."

• The next step is to gather as much evidence as possible: "screenshots of the advertisement, the form that asked for your details and any other steps you have taken. You can use tools such as online witnesses to give legal validity to the evidence you have collected".

• Once the evidence has been gathered, the incident should be reported to the police .

• Look up your name on the internet (ego-surfing) to check whether your personal information has been published or reused for other scams.

• Finally, if you need any other advice, you can contact 017 - Incibe's cybersecurity helpline. This professional support tool is absolutely free of charge.

Zoom Image of the false announcement of the transport voucher. SUR

Fraudulent links

On its website, Incibe has detailed some of the fraudulent links related to this fraud. Bear in mind that there might be other similar links.

'https://sellXXXXXXc.com/EMT-Special?'

'https://koXXXXXXats.com/K2CxtL1R?'